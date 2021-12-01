USD/CAD eyes test of 1.2800 as oil prices hand back earlier session gains

- USD/CAD is picking up amid a pullback in crude oil prices from earlier lows.
- The pair is now just under 1.2800, having previously been as low as the 1.2710s.
- USD/CAD seems to be moving higher within a bullish trend channel.
USD/CAD has shifted higher over the last few hours and now trades near 1.2800, up from prior session lows in the 1.2710s, in tandem with a pullback in crude oil prices from earlier session peaks. On the day, the pair is now trading 0.1% higher, having previously been as much as 0.5% lower though, for the most part, has stuck to this week’s intraday ranges.
USD/CAD’s price action on Wednesday suggests that, for the time being, the pair is likely to continue moving higher within the confines of a short-term bullish trendline. Meanwhile, the fact that the 21-day moving average recently crossed to the north of both the 50 and 200DMAs (with the 50 above the 200) suggests the bullish trend has some decent momentum. Should this technical trend persist, a test of resistance at 1.2900 seems likely.
As global oil markets and risk appetite remains on the ropes amid ongoing fears about the impact of the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant, the above technical trend makes sense. This is especially the case if a bad Omicron outbreak delay’s the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy normalisation plans.
Canadian data, meanwhile, was ignored on Wednesday. For reference, Markit Manufacturing PMI in November remained strong at 57.2 (slightly down from 57.7 in October) and Building Permits growth in October was stronger than expected at 1.3% MoM (versus forecasts for a 1.0% MoM drop). US data in the form of a strong November ISM Manufacturing PMI survey and a solid November ADP national employment change estimate got more attention but broadly failed to support the dollar, with the DXY broadly flat.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone this week on the economy means that strong ISM services PMI numbers on Friday and a good jobs report on Friday likely won’t have too much of an impact on the dollar’s broader fortunes. Of course, the November US jobs report will still be closely scrutinised, as will the November Canadian jobs report released at the same time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD edged higher in the early American session and managed to erase its daily losses. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony, the pair is closing in on 1.1350. Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 534,000 in April, surpassing the market expectation of 525,000.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?