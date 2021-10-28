US Stock Analysis: Nio Inc (NIO) & Deere & Co (DE) [Video]

US Stocks Nio Inc (NIO) & Deere & Co (DE) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Deere & Co
DE: Daily Chart Elliott Wave Analysis.
It’s moving as predicted several weeks ago. We are also forming 5 waves up which is definitely a good start for another bull run.
Nio Inc
NIO: Daily Chart Elliott Wave Analysis.
We finally got five waves up, now we can look closely at the next pullback.
Trading Tip
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it."
