US President Biden: Stimulus to fuel faster US recovery; jobs outlook still dull

US President Joe Boden is addressing the nation.
Earlier, Biden signed a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) economic relief bill that aims to help Americans impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic into law.
The bill includes $1,400 payments, an extension of jobless benefits, and a child tax credit that is expected to lift millions out of poverty.
In a major legislative win for Mr Biden, the spending bill, one of the largest in US history, passed Congress without a single Republican supporter.
The Dow ended up 0.58%, or by 188.57 points to 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ ended 2.36% higher and the S&P 500 finished up by 1.04%.
Meanwhile, Biden says that his stimulus will fuel a faster US recovery while the jobs outlook is still dull.
Biden also says, that by the end of May will have vaccines for all Americans.
"My fellow Americans,'' he said, ''you're owed nothing less than the truth. And for all of you asking when things will get back to normal, here is the truth. The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus."
Biden said that they are on track to reach goal of giving 100 million covid shots by his 60th day in office.
There was no uptake to his speech in the markets.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped
GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.
Gold refreshes intraday high around $1,730 on Biden’s optimism
Gold takes the bids after stepping back from 10-day top the previous day. Biden lauds his administration’s work on taming covid, stays cautious on job outlook. Risks remain elevated amid vaccine optimism, hopes of further stimulus and economic recovery.
Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact
Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook.
SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS
Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session.