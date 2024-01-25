US equities climb after US GDP beat, S&P closes at record high once again

- US stocks rally after US GDP prints above expectations.
- US PCE Price Index inflation due on Friday.
- Fed slated for another rate call next Wednesday.
US equity indexes climbed into fresh record highs on Thursday after US economic data beat the street with US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing faster than median market forecasts anticipated.
US annualized GDP grew by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, well above the forecast 2.0% but still below the previous quarter’s 4.9%, driving markets into a buying frenzy and pinning stocks into record highs.
US data will cap off the trading week with US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index numbers on Friday. December’s MoM PCE is forecast to tick up slightly to 0.2% from the previous month’s 0.1% in a year-end inflation rebound, but the annualized PCE is expected to tick lower to 3.0% from 3.2% as overall inflationary pressure through the year continues to ease.
Swaps markets are still pricing in a first Federal Reserve (Fed) rate trim in May, with money markets betting on 140 basis points in overall rate cuts through 2024.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed 0.64% to close up 242.74 points at $38,049.13, while the NASDAQ Composite index rose 28.58 points to close in the green 0.18% at $15,510.50.
The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 major equity index closed at an all-time high for the fifth consecutive trading day, gaining 25.61 points and closing at $4,894.16 as the index continues to inch towards the major $5,000.00 handle.
S&P Technical Outlook
The S&P gained on Thursday to hit its highest closing bid ever, setting a fifth consecutive daily close in record territory. Intraday price action saw support from the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $4,870.00, with a near-term technical floor at the 200-hour SMA rising into $4,800.00.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 20% from the last major swing low into $4,102.00 in late October, and the index has ridden a bullish technical rejection from the 200-day SMA into record highs with an immediate technical barrier at the 50-day SMA approaching the $4,700.00 handle.
S&P Hourly Chart
S&P Daily Chart
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4894.91
|Today Daily Change
|26.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|4868.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4775.31
|Daily SMA50
|4681.52
|Daily SMA100
|4507.95
|Daily SMA200
|4427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4902.18
|Previous Daily Low
|4865.62
|Previous Weekly High
|4839.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|4714.37
|Previous Monthly High
|4794.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|4542.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4879.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4888.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4855.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4842.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4818.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4891.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4915.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4928.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
