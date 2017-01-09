US: Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in August - ISM

US: Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in August - ISMBy Eren Sengezer
"The August PMI registered 58.8 percent, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from the July reading of 56.3 percent," the Institue for Supply Management said on Friday.
Key quotes:
- The New Orders Index registered 60.3 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the July reading of 60.4 percent.
- The Production Index registered 61 percent, a 0.4 percentage point increase compared to the July reading of 60.6 percent.
- The Employment Index registered 59.9 percent, an increase of 4.7 percentage points from the July reading of 55.2 percent.
- The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 57.1 percent, a 1.7 percentage point increase from the July reading of 55.4 percent.
- The Inventories Index registered 55.5 percent, an increase of 5.5 percentage points from the July reading of 50 percent.
