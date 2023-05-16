US Dollar Index stays pressured towards 102.00 ahead of US Retail Sales, debt ceiling talks

- US Dollar Index remains depressed near intraday low, keeps week-start U-turn from monthly high.
- Anxiety ahead of US debt ceiling negotiations weighs on market sentiment and yields but fail to impress DXY bulls.
- Softer US data, mixed Fed talks also prod US Dollar Index bulls as crucial data/events loom.
- Disappointment from talks between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may propel US Dollar.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds lower grounds near 102.40 as it bears the burden of the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US debt ceiling talks and the US data amid mixed concerns on early Tuesday.
The greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies snapped a two-day uptrend to reverse from a five-week high the previous day amid the market’s optimism that the US policymakers will be able to tackle the debt ceiling woes. Adding to the DXY’s weakness were downbeat US data and mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. However, the recent comments from the US diplomats and the anxiety before the 190:00 GMT talks, as well as ahead of the US Retail Sales for April, challenge the US Dollar Index even as it prints mild losses of late.
On Monday, the United States NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to the lowest level since April 2020, to -31.8 for May, tracing the downbeat signals from the US inflation numbers flashed the last week, as well as justifying the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish hike.
Following the data, the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals have been mostly upbeat as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that there is still a long distance to go on inflation and added that they may have to "go up on rates," as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that a lot of impact of rate hikes is still in the pipeline. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that signaled that the Fed has a long way to go to get inflation to 2.0%.
It should be noted that the latest comments from United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying, “I don’t think we’re in a good place,” seem to weigh on the sentiment and puts a floor under the DXY amid fears of deadlock on the US debt ceiling extension as Republicans may stick to their demand.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed positive and the yields remain pressured, which in turn shows the market’s indecision and awaits the important data/events for clear directions.
That said, crucial statistics from China and the US may entertain the DXY traders before the US debt ceiling negotiations. In case the US policymakers offer a positive surprise to the markets, the odds of witnessing a slump in the US Dollar can’t be ruled out. It’s worth noting that the downbeat US Retail Sales may also weigh on the greenback.
Technical analysis
Although a five-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 102.75-80 restricts the short-term US Dollar Index upside, the sellers need validation from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|102.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.74
|Daily SMA50
|102.49
|Daily SMA100
|102.93
|Daily SMA200
|105.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.75
|Previous Daily Low
|102.36
|Previous Weekly High
|102.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.04
|Previous Monthly High
|103.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.