US Dollar Index stays pressured towards 102.00 ahead of US Retail Sales, debt ceiling talks

US Dollar Index remains depressed near intraday low, keeps week-start U-turn from monthly high.

Anxiety ahead of US debt ceiling negotiations weighs on market sentiment and yields but fail to impress DXY bulls.

Softer US data, mixed Fed talks also prod US Dollar Index bulls as crucial data/events loom.

Disappointment from talks between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may propel US Dollar.

US Dollar Index (DXY) holds lower grounds near 102.40 as it bears the burden of the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US debt ceiling talks and the US data amid mixed concerns on early Tuesday.

The greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies snapped a two-day uptrend to reverse from a five-week high the previous day amid the market’s optimism that the US policymakers will be able to tackle the debt ceiling woes. Adding to the DXY’s weakness were downbeat US data and mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. However, the recent comments from the US diplomats and the anxiety before the 190:00 GMT talks, as well as ahead of the US Retail Sales for April, challenge the US Dollar Index even as it prints mild losses of late.

On Monday, the United States NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to the lowest level since April 2020, to -31.8 for May, tracing the downbeat signals from the US inflation numbers flashed the last week, as well as justifying the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish hike.

Following the data, the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals have been mostly upbeat as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that there is still a long distance to go on inflation and added that they may have to "go up on rates," as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that a lot of impact of rate hikes is still in the pipeline. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that signaled that the Fed has a long way to go to get inflation to 2.0%.

It should be noted that the latest comments from United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying, “I don’t think we’re in a good place,” seem to weigh on the sentiment and puts a floor under the DXY amid fears of deadlock on the US debt ceiling extension as Republicans may stick to their demand.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed positive and the yields remain pressured, which in turn shows the market’s indecision and awaits the important data/events for clear directions.

That said, crucial statistics from China and the US may entertain the DXY traders before the US debt ceiling negotiations. In case the US policymakers offer a positive surprise to the markets, the odds of witnessing a slump in the US Dollar can’t be ruled out. It’s worth noting that the downbeat US Retail Sales may also weigh on the greenback.

Technical analysis

Although a five-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 102.75-80 restricts the short-term US Dollar Index upside, the sellers need validation from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to keep the reins.