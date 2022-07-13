- The index fully fades the earlier pullback and regains the upside.
- The dollar prints new nearly 20-year tops around 108.60.
- US inflation tracked by the CPI rose more than expected in June.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to leave behind the initial pessimism and leaps to new cycle tops near 108.60 on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index remains bid post-US CPI
The index advances to the 108.60 region, an area las seen back in October 2002, after US inflation figures showed consumer prices rose at an annualized 9.1% in June, surpassing initial estimates. The Core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, also rose above expectations at 5.9% from a year earlier.
The higher-than-expected CPI prints continue to reinforce the case for a more aggressive tightening path from the Federal Reserve in the next months. Indeed, and tracked by CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75 bps rate hike receded to around 57%, while the possibility of a full-point increase is nearly 43%.
What to look for around USD
The index pushed higher and clinched new cycle highs well north of 108.00 on Wednesday. The recent sharp move in the dollar, however, could be seen largely in response to the accelerated decline in the European currency.
Further support for the dollar is expected to come from the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and the re-emergence of the risk aversion among investors. On the flip side, market chatter of a potential US recession could temporarily undermine the uptrend trajectory of the dollar somewhat.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) – Producer Prices, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Flash Consumer Sentiment, Business Inventories (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.22% at 108.40 and a break above 108.58 (2022 high July 13) would expose 108.74 (monthly high October 2002) and then 109.00 (round level). On the flip side, the next support aligns at 103.67 (weekly low June 27) seconded by 103.41 (weekly low June 16) and finally 101.29 (monthly low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity after US inflation data
EUR/USD has turned south and tested parity after the data from the US showed that the annual CPI jumped to 9.1% in June from 8.6% in May. Following the knee-jerk reaction, the pair seems to have steadied above 1.0000 despite the risk-averse market atmosphere.
USD/CAD drops below 1.3000 on BOC's 100 bps rate hike
USD/CAD fell sharply with the initial reaction to the Bank of Canada's decision to hike its policy rate by 100 basis points to 2.5%. As focus shifts to BOC Governor Tiff Macklem's press conference, the pair trades in negative territory below 1.3000.
Gold rebounds from 2022-lows, trades near $1,720
Gold came under heavy bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level in nearly a year below $1,710 before staging a rebound toward $1,720. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on hot US inflation report, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price tumbles as US CPI sees highest spike in four decades
Bitcoin price reacted negatively to the US CPI data, wiping overnight gains. The inflation rate hit 9.1% in June 2022, the highest point in four decades. Analysts expect Bitcoin price to nosedive to yearly lows if bulls fail to takeover.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!