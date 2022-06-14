- DXY consolidates recent gains around multi-year high, snaps four-day uptrend.
- Hawkish Fed concerns keep buyers hopeful ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
- US 10-year Treasury yields ease from the highest levels since late 1998 amid sluggish session.
- US PPI for May, China covid updates may offer immediate clues but Fed-related chatters remain in the driver’s seat.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls take a breather after refreshing a two-decade top, dropping back to 105.00 during early Tuesday morning in Europe, amid the market’s positioning for Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
That said, the greenback gauge tracks the US Treasury yields while snapping a four-day uptrend near the multi-year high.
The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields pare recent gains around 3.36%, down 1.1 basis points (bps) from the highest levels since April 2011, marked the previous day.
The pullback in yields contradicts the recently firmer chatters surrounding the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike.
It’s worth noting that the US rate futures imply a 96% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 bps at the June meeting, versus not more than 30% a few days back.
Also likely to have favored the DXY, but could not, are the covid woes in China. Beijing covid cases hit a three-week high, per Bloomberg, which in turn propels the virus woes and should have underpinned the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. “The city recorded 74 infections for Monday, the most since May 22, when Beijing saw a record number of cases for the current outbreak,” said Bloomberg.
Alternatively, Global Times raised expectations of easing US-China tension as it said, “Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi held talks with US National Security Advisor Sullivan in Luxembourg. The two agreed to reduce misunderstanding and miscalculation, and properly manage differences, saying it is necessary & beneficial to keep communication channels open.”
Above all, DXY traders brace for the Fed meeting with high hopes and a likely 75 bps move.
On an intraday basis, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for Apri, expected 10.9% YoY versus 11.0% prior, could entertain traders.
Technical analysis
Although overbought RSI conditions seem to have triggered the DXY pullback, the downside remains elusive until the quote stays beyond May’s low surrounding 101.30. That said, an upward sloping resistance line from November 2021, close to 106.50 at the latest, lures the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|105.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.6
|Daily SMA50
|102.23
|Daily SMA100
|99.77
|Daily SMA200
|97.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.28
|Previous Daily Low
|104.41
|Previous Weekly High
|104.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.85
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
