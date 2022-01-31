US Dollar Index gives away some gains, back near 97.00

- DXY starts the week on the defensive near the 97.00 zone.
- US yields extend the corrective downside from recent peaks.
- Chicago PMI, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index come next in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, kicks in the trading week near the 97.00 area following the opening bell in Euroland.
US Dollar Index weaker on profit taking, yields
The index comes under some selling pressure following Friday’s new cycle tops near 97.50. The current knee-jerk in the dollar seems to be suffering some profit taking in light of the recent strong gains, while another so far negative performance of US yields also collaborates with the downbeat mood around the buck. Furthermore, the bear flattening of the curve remains well in place, while the closely watched 2y-10y yield spread remained at recent lows around 63 pts at the end of last week.
It is worth recalling that the recent strong inflows into the dollar have been reinforced following the hawkish message from the FOMC event last Wednesday as well as Chair Powell’s indication of an interest rate hike as soon as at the March 16 meeting. Indeed, on the latter and according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 bps rate hike hovers around 85% and 15% when it comes to a larger 50 bps hike.
Minor releases in the US calendar will see the Chicago PMI and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, both for the month of January.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s strong march north gathered further steam during last week, particularly in response to the expectations that the Federal Reserve will start its hiking cycle and quantitative tightening in the relatively short-term horizon. Against that, the US Dollar Index (DXY) surpassed the 97.00 barrier quite convincingly and recorded fresh cycle tops near 97.50 (January 28). Furthermore, the constructive outlook for the greenback is expected to remain unchanged for the time being on the back of rising yields, persistent elevated inflation, supportive Fedspeak and the solid pace of the US economic recovery.
Key events in the US this week: ISM Manufacturing, Final Manufacturing PMI (Tuesday) – ADP Employment Change (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict under the Biden administration. Debt ceiling issues. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.20% at 97.02 and a break above 97.44 (2022 high Jan.28) would open the door to 97.80 (high Jun.30 2020) and finally 98.00 (round level). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 96.08 (55-day SMA) seconded by 95.41 (low Jan.20) and then 94.62 (2022 low Jan.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold hangs near monthly low, seems vulnerable around $1,785 area
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. US Treasury yields fail to recall USD buyers amid a sluggish start to the NFP week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.