US Dollar Index drops to 5-week lows near 91.30

- DXY loses the grip and retreats to lows near 91.30.
- US 10-year yields look steady in the 1.55% region.
- The risk-on sentiment gathers further pace early on Monday.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the week on the defensive and drops to multi-week lows near 91.30.
US Dollar Index weaker on steady yields, risk-on
The index adds to Friday’s losses and reaches new multi-week lows in the vicinity of 91.40 on the back of the consolidative mood in US yields and the extra improvement in the risk complex.
Indeed, yields of the US 10-year benchmark appear stabilized in the lower bound of the recent range around 1.55%.
Absent data releases or events in the US calendar at the beginning of week, investors should keep tracking US yields and developments in the risk-associated space for price action around the buck.
Despite latest results in US fundamentals confirmed the solid rebound in the economic activity, market participants keep looking to the progress of the vaccination rollout and the now better growth outlook on the other side of the ocean.
What to look for around USD
The dollar looks weaker in fresh lows around 91.40, always amidst the retracement in US yields and the loss of enthusiasm on the US reflation/vaccine trade. Also weighing on the buck emerges the mega-accommodative stance from the Fed (until “substantial further progress” in inflation and employment is made) and hopes of a strong global economic recovery, all morphing into a source of support for the risk complex and a most likely driver of probable weakness in the dollar in the second half of the year.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Claims, CB Leading Index, Biden’s virtual Climate Summit (Thursday) - Flash Markit Manufacturing PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s new stimulus bill worth around $3 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating? Future of the Republican party post-Trump acquittal.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.31% at 91.33 and faces the next support at 91.30 (weekly low Mar.18)ahead of 91.03 (100-day SMA and then 89.68 (monthly low Feb.25). On the other hand, a break above 92.18 (200-day SMA) would open the door to 93.43 (2021 high Mar.31) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as USD resumes decline
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 as UK’s optimism offsets USD bounce
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850, picking up fresh bids heading into the London open. The cheers the UK’s advantage of faster vaccinations and unlock guidelines to shrug off the US dollar’s bounce off late the lowest since late March.
XAU/USD buyers attack six-week-old resistance line around $1,780
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low to print mild gains, picks up bids off-late. Ascending resistance line from early March tests bulls. 50-day SMA, monthly support line could offer bounces in case of pullback, any further weakness will recall the bears.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.