- DXY exchanges gains with losses around 105.00.
- US yields resume the upside as US markets return to normality.
- May’s Factory Orders next on tap in the NA session.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), trades without a clear direction around the 105.00 neighbourhood on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index looks weak amidst risk-on mood
The index trades virtually unchanged from Monday’s close just above the 105.00 mark, as US markets slowly return to the normal activity following Monday’s Independence Day holiday.
The dollar so far appears decoupled from the resumption of the upside bias in US yields, which look underpinned by the current sentiment favouring the risk-associated assets.
Further consolidation should not be ruled out around the buck in the next days in a week dominated by the publication of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday and the release of June’s Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Later in the NA session, Factory Orders for the month of May will be the sole release in the docket seconded by short-term Bill Auctions.
What to look for around USD
The continuation of the risk-on sentiment bolsters the lack of traction in the index, which remains side-lined around the 105.00 zone for the time being.
The dollar, in the meantime, remains well supported by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence, higher US yields and a potential “hard landing” of the US economy, all factors suggesting a stronger dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Factory Orders (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Final Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) – ADP Report, Initial Claims, Balance of Trade (Thursday) – Non-farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Wholesale Inventories, Consumer Credit Change (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.05% at 105.09 and faces the next support at 103.67 (weekly low June 27) seconded by 103.41 (weekly low June 16) and finally 101.29 (monthly low May 30). On the other hand, a break above 105.54 (weekly high June 30) would expose 105.78 (2022 high June 15) and then 107.31 (monthly high December 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0450 amid US-Chine trade optimism
EUR/USD is extending gains towards 1.0450, as the US dollar eases amid risk-on flows, fuelled by the likely rollback of US tariffs on Chinese goods. Rallying US Treasury yields could keep the further upside elusive, as the focus remains on EU Services PMIs.
GBP/USD ticks higher above 1.2100 amid upbeat sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2100, as encouraging US-China trade news boosts risk sentiment and weighs negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. Firmer Treasury yields, Brexit and the UK political uncertainty could limit the pound. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold dribbles below $1,820 despite China-linked optimism
Gold prices struggle to cheer US dollar pullback aid firmer yields, fears of recession. US-China trade dialogue, hopes of easing Trump-era tariffs on China favor cautious optimism.
Why ApeCoin price will not monkey around anymore
ApeCoin price is making some big moves as it breaks above a two-month-old declining trend line, suggesting a bullish resurgence. Investors can expect a 20% upswing after another confirmation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!