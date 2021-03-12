US: Annual Core PPI rises to 2.5% in February vs. 2.6% expected

- Annual Core PPI continued to rise in February.
- US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains, stays below 92.00.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand fell to 0.5% in February from 1.3% in January as expected, the monthly report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PPI rose to 2.8% from 1.7%.
Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core PPI climbed to 2.5% from 2% but came in slightly lower than analysts' estimate of 2.6%.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) edged slightly lower after this report but remains in the positive territory. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.38% on the day at 91.77.
