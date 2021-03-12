US: Annual Core PPI rises to 2.5% in February vs. 2.6% expected

Annual Core PPI continued to rise in February.

US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains, stays below 92.00.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand fell to 0.5% in February from 1.3% in January as expected, the monthly report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PPI rose to 2.8% from 1.7%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core PPI climbed to 2.5% from 2% but came in slightly lower than analysts' estimate of 2.6%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) edged slightly lower after this report but remains in the positive territory. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.38% on the day at 91.77.