- UPS releases Q2 earnings before the US market opens on Tuesday.
- Wall Street expects adjusted EPS of $3.16.
- The analyst community is fairly split on UPS stock prospects.
United Parcel Service (UPS) stock fell slightly afterhours on Monday after Walmart (WMT) revised its guidance for the current reporting quarter lower. As a proxy like Walmart for the overall US economy but also for consumer spending, UPS has a lot to lose in the face of a possible recession. Walmart said higher costs due to inflation are already having an effect on consumers by prodding them to reduce spending. Reduced spending could likely also affect the number of e-commerce deliveries for UPS in the current quarter.
Also read: Amazon Stock Deep Dive: AMZN price target at $106 with near-term risks offset by long-term growth
UPS earnings forecast
UPS earnings Wall Street forecasts average out at adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 on revenue of $24.59 billion, which is still quite positive. It would mean 3% growth in adjusted EPS YoY and 5% growth in revenue over the period. This is treated as good, because companies that benefit from e-commerce saw their revenue soar during the pandemic, so a slowdown in growth is expected. As long as it is negative growth, the market should respond positively.
During the past three months, 12 analysts have revised the quarter's EPS estimates up, while six have lowered their outlook.
Wolfe Research downgraded UPS to the equivalent of a Sell rating due to what it called “a mix of earnings and valuation risk.” UPS is valued at just under 15 times forward earnings and 1.6 times forward sales, which appears to be in line with peers.
Evercore ISI was much more upbeat when it began coverage on UPS in early July. "The stock has been a relative in-line performer with the broader transport landscape over the last 3 months (better than rails and the broader market, worse than trucking/FDX), so it doesn’t feel like there’s much controversy heading into the print," wrote Evercore analyst Jonathan Chappell.
UPS's average price target is $216, which is a 15% premium to the current share price near $188.
UPS stock forecast
UPS stock has already surpassed the range high from the second week in June at $188.88, though it has since fallen back below $188. Shares are now within a supply zone that has acted as resistance since the first half of April. The zone goes from $187 to $194. A move past this region would allow UPS to the psychological level of $200, but there is no certainty this zone can be conquered in short order.
UPS share price has support at or near both $170 and $180. A positive sign for bulls is that the weekly chart's Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed over in recent weeks.
UPS weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.0200 amid worsening European gas crisis
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive, heading towards 1.0200 amid the worsening European gas crisis. Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate at 20% capacity from July 27. The US dollar finds its feet, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2000 amid tepid mood
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2000, extending the retreat from three-week highs of 1.2091. Risk-off flows remain in play, revving the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Lack of any positive developments around the UK political scenario weighs on the pound.
Gold extends correction to near $1,720 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy eyed
Gold price has extended its corrective move to near $1,720.00 ahead of Fed policy. The resurgence of recession fears will keep the US dollar underpinned broadly. A symmetrical triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bleed in Pre-FOMC crypto snoozefest
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices plummeted alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in the top 30 ahead of the FOMC meeting. Analysts are optimistic that Dogecoin will breakout from its multi-year trendline.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!