UK’s Sunak: Economy has grown for four straight months, concerns remain about winter months

The UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that the September GDP data showed that the economy has grown for four consecutive months.

Key quotes

“Today's figures show our economy has grown for 4 consecutive months.”

“But I know that many people are worried about the coming winter months.”

These comments come after the September month GDP recovered further in Aug but lost some momentum, ticking up by 2.1% after having risen a revised 6.4% in July.

GBP/USD reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.2950, up 0.13% so far.