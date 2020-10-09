GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2950 after UK GDP misses estimates with 2.1% MoM in August

- UK GDP arrived at +2.1% MoM in August vs. +4.6% expected.
- GBP/USD holds on to modest gains near 1.2950 post-data.
The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy expanded less-than-expected in August, arriving at +2.1% versus +4.6% expected and +6.6% previous.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (August) arrived at +7.1% 3M/3M vs. -4.0% expected and -8.1% prior.
The Cable keeps gains near 1.2950, off the highs on the UK GDP release.
About UK GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.