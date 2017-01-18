UK Supreme Court to issue Brexit decision on Jan. 24

UK Supreme Court to issue Brexit decision on Jan. 24By Haresh Menghani
Britain's Supreme Court will issue its decision on whether UK Prime Minister Theresa May need to consult the parliament before invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would begin the formal process of ending UK's membership with the European Union.
During her speech on Tuesday, May has already confirmed to put the final Brexit plan for a vote in both Houses of Parliament.
The Supreme Court will hand down its decision on Tuesday, January 24.