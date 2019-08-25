UK PM Johnson: US-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight - Reuters

In an interview with BBC news on Sunday, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Johnson said the US wanted to do a deal within a year of Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

The comments came after his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday at the G7 meeting.

Johnson said: “Years and years is an exaggeration, but to do it all within a year is going to be tight.”

Meanwhile, the US President Trump told Johnson that the post-Brexit Britain will have a major trade deal with the US, adding, “He needs no advice he is the right man for the job.”