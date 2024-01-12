UK Manufacturing Production jumps 0.4% MoM in November vs. 0.3% expected

The United Kingdom’s (UK) industrial sector activity rebounded in November, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.
Manufacturing Output rose 0.4% MoM in November versus 0.3% expected and -1.2% seen in October while total Industrial Production arrived at 0.3% MoM vs. 0.3% expected and -1.3% previous.
The annual UK Manufacturing Production increased 1.3% in November, missing expectations of 1.7%. Total Industrial Output declined by 0.1% in the same period, as against the 0.7% estimated growth and the previous print of -0.5%.
Separately, the UK Goods Trade Balance numbers were published, which came in at GBP-14.189 billion in November versus GBP -15.70 billion expectations and GBP -15.936 billion last. The total Trade Balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-2.838 billion in November versus GBP-3.919 billion reported in October.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
