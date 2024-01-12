UK GDP rebounds 0.3% MoM in November vs. 0.2% expected

- UK GDP rate rose 0.% MoM in November vs. 0.2% forecast.
- GBP/USD remains unfazed below 1.2800 on upbeat UK GDP data.
The UK economy returned to expansion in November, rising 0.3% after contracting 0.3% in October, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday. The market had forecast an expansion of 0.2% in the reported period.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (November) arrived at 0% 3M/3M vs. October’s -0.1% reading and 0.2% expectations.
Market reaction to the UK GDP report
The upbeat UK GDP data seems to have failed to move the needle around the Pound Sterling. At the press time, the pair is up 0.07% on the day to trade at 1.2770.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.15%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.08%
|NZD
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|0.20%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750 after UK data
GBP/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.2750 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that monthly real GDP expanded by 0.3% in November, while Industrial Production contracted by 0.1% on a yearly basis. Market focus shifts to US PPI data.
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 amid subdued US Dollar
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick but stays below 1.1000 early Friday. The pair benefits from a renewed US Dollar weakness, induced by the dovish Fed expectations. Escalating geopolitical tensions cap the pair's upside. US data next in focus.
Gold price clings to gain amid reviving safe-haven demand, lacks follow-through
Gold price builds on the overnight bounce from a one-month low amid a softer USD. Despite a slightly hot US CPI, bets for a March Fed rate cut undermine the Greenback. Geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes further benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Bitcoin ETFs beat Nasdaq 100 tracking QQQ, hit double as many trades on day one, BTC jumps to two year peak
Bitcoin Spot ETF’s received greenlight by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10. Post the approval, Bitcoin ETFs crossed $4.6 billion in trading volume. Bitcoin ETFs beat QQQ, the ETF that tracks Nasdaq 100, by double the number of trades.
The Middle East powder keg may finally explode
The Houthi leadership in Yemen faced a retaliatory strike by the US and the UK, targeting at least a dozen Houthi sites, including air defences, arms depots, and logistics centers. This response was triggered by the Houthi provocations in the Red Sea, notably a recent incident in the Gulf of Aden.