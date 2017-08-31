UK Brexit min. Davis: some concrete progress made in the latest Brexit talks

UK Brexit min. Davis: some concrete progress made in the latest Brexit talksBy Haresh Menghani
In the post-Brexit talks, the UK Brexit minister Davis, while addressing a joint press conference with EU’s Barnier said that some concrete progress was made in the latest stage of Brexit talks and both sides clearly aimed to be constructive this week.
Key quotes:
• UK has a different legal stance to the EU in terms of financial payments
• UK ready to settle EU bill in line with law but also in spirit of continued relationship
• UK approach substantially more flexible and pragmatic than EU to avoid Brexit disruption
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.