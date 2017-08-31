UK Brexit min. Davis: some concrete progress made in the latest Brexit talks

In the post-Brexit talks, the UK Brexit minister Davis, while addressing a joint press conference with EU’s Barnier said that some concrete progress was made in the latest stage of Brexit talks and both sides clearly aimed to be constructive this week.

Key quotes:

• UK has a different legal stance to the EU in terms of financial payments

• UK ready to settle EU bill in line with law but also in spirit of continued relationship

• UK approach substantially more flexible and pragmatic than EU to avoid Brexit disruption