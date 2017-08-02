UK Brexit bill vote: Big event ahead - TDS

Analysts at TDS provide a brief preview of what to expect from the UK Brexit bill vote that is scheduled later today.

Key Quotes:

“After passing its first reading in the House of Commons, the Brexit bill is now in the committee stage, where MPs have another chance to debate the bill and propose amendments (which are unlikely to pass). They then vote for a final time today before sending the bill to the House of Lords. This gets PM May one step closer to triggering Article 50 by her preferred date of 7 March.‎”