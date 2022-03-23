SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News and Forecast: Another rally takes SPY closer to $458 resistance

- SPY rallies again on Tuesday as risk appetites surge.
- Retail and meme stocks see huge gains: AMC +15%, GME +30%.
- Bond yields continue to surge, but the equity market ignoring this for now.
Another impressive day of gains for the main US indices on Tuesday with the Nasdaq once again outperforming, but the S&P 500 putting in an impressive gain of 1.13% of its own. Bond yields continue to rise as a suite of hawkish Fed speakers take to the airwaves, most notably James Bullard on Tuesday. The US 2-year is making huge gains, and the 10-year yield moved up to just under 2.4% on Tuesday. Only three weeks ago the 10-year was yielding 1.6%.
This was a huge move that would usually see growth and tech stocks wobble, but not this time. Partly tech and growth stocks had gotten ahead of the bond move in the sharp sell-off earlier this year, but the latter part of the tech stock rally this week and last has been down to overconfidence in the Fed fighting inflation successfully. Research shows it is rarely rate hikes that get inflation down – it is nearly always recessions. The market has now become accustomed to the Ukraine conflict, and that is partly the reason for the recovery. Markets hate shocks or unknowns but now have factored in the expectations for higher oil and commodity prices.
SPY News
There is not much geopolitical news this morning. European Union members are trying to drum up support for a Russian oil embargo, but Germany is holding out since it is extremely dependent on Russian oil and gas imports. Oil is supported by this and is back to $113 now. Bond yields are steady, but the US 10-year is approaching a massive resistance, see chart below.
US 10-year yield, monthly
SPY Forecast
We had identified $448 as one of the key resistances, and SPY just managed to close above this at $449 on Tuesday. This opens the door for a test of the double top at $458. This may be a stretch today, and we expect a fall off in bullish sentiment to hit the SPY.
Holding above $440 though keeps the medium-term bullish trend intact. A retracement from here and a failure to test $458 confirms the longer-term downtrend despite the channel breakout on Tuesday. So if markets are truly bullish, then $458 needs to be tested before the week is completed.
SPY chart, daily
For Wednesday, the pivot is $448, below and weakness is likely for the remainder of the session. A move to $444 is likely. This is support, a break brings $440 as the next target.
SPY chart, 15-minute
