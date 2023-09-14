S&P 500 reclaims $4,500 as US equities rally, Dow Jones rises nearly 1%

- US stocks give a solid beat as economic indicators continue to beat expectations.
- The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all posted gains near 1% on the day.
- Friday to bring more data that could clear forecasts, extend the bull run into the weekend.
US equities are broadly higher heading into the Thursday closing bell, with indexes chalking in gains as US economic data continues to beat expectations. The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 equity index
US equity markets have broadly fully bought into the optimism of a soft landing scenario as the US economy continues to print upbeat figures, and investors are shrugging off their recent fears of a pronounced downturn in the world’s largest economy.
S&P climbs over $4,500 hurdle
The S&P has clipped into the $4,500 level after catching a ride up the charts, bolstered by a positive showing for US producer price index figures, which lifted 0.7% in August. Retail sales for August also improved, rising 0.6% against the 0.1% forecast.
The S&P 500 closed Thursday at $4,505.10, climbing 37.66 points on the day and finishing up 0.84%. The Nasdaq Composite Index also rose, closing the day in the green by 0.81% at $13,926.05.
Meanwhile, the big winner of the major US indexes was the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which cleared nearly a full percentage point for Thursday, closing up 0.96% at $34.907.00.
More US data due on Friday
US markets will next be turning an eye to Friday’s economic calendar, where investors will be hoping for continued help from data beats on consumer expectations, industrial production, and the NY Empire State manufacturing index.
The preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index on Friday is expected to show a slight decline to 69.1 from the previous 69.5, while Industrial Production for August is forecast to step lower from 1% to a scant 0.1%.
The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index is expected to improve, but still remain in negative territory. The market forecast is calling for a print of -10 against the previous -19.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report
The AUD/USD enjoyed a good uptick in Thursday’s session, supported by solid economic data from the United States (US). However, the pair ended with gains of 0.28%, and as the Asian session began, it exchanges hands at 0.6436, registering minuscule losses of 0.05%.
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium
EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
Five stablecoins eclipse Bitcoin by dominating more than 60% of the on-chain transactions
Bitcoin is considered to be the king of cryptocurrencies – and rightfully so: BTC is responsible for half the market capitalization of the crypto space.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA stock weakens despite sharing in Arm IPO bonanza
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has sold off after gaining 1.1% after Thursday's open. The stock ran up to a session high of $459.87, on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) Initial Public Offering (IPO), but after only 45 minutes of trading lost all its gains.