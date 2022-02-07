S&P 500 rebounds back above 4500 in subdued trade as investors mull incoming earnings/US data

- The S&P 500 has on Monday enjoyed a modest rebound back above 4500 in quite trade.
- US data and earnings will be in focus this week after big tech earnings spurred large market swings last week.
- If US data triggers a further repricing of hawkish Fed bets, that risks further downside, particularly for growth/tech names.
US equity markets have erased pre-market losses to trade modestly higher early on Monday’s trading session. That means the S&P 500, up about 0.25%, has been able to climb back to the north of the 4500 level, though has so far traded within thin ranges as investors mull incoming US data and Fed speak plus more earnings this week. The Nasdaq 100 index is about 0.8% higher and the 14.75K area, while the Dow is flat but remains decently supported above the 35K mark.
In terms of notable stories, shares of Pelaton, which fell more than 75% over the course of the year as the global economy reopened, hurting demand for at-home exercise equipment, lept more than 20% on Monday. Reportedly, Amazon and Nike are both interested in buying the company out. Otherwise, their arent much by way of other major US equity market stories to update on. The main earnings in focus this week include Nike and Pfizer, while traders will continue to digest last week’s big tech earnings.
Recall that dour Facebook earnings on Thursday halted and partially reversed what had up until then been a very strong and broad equity market recovery on the week, with the co.’s shares now down nearly 30% versus pre-earnings levels. As far as the broader equity market was concerned, strong earnings from Amazon, which is up more than 16% versus pre-earnings levels, saved the day, or week. The S&P 500 still managed to end the week about 1.5% higher.
This week will be a key test as to whether the first week in February was a dead cat bounce or the start of a more meaningful recovery back towards record highs following January’s more than 5.0% pull-back. The same concerns about Fed tightening which motivated the January decline remain elevated and at the forefront of investor minds in wake of strong US labour market figures last week and ahead of US Consumer Price Inflation data this week.
If the upcoming inflation figures further pump already elevated expectations for a 50bps hike from the Fed in March, that means downside risk for growth/big tech names. Last Friday’s lows at the 4450 balance area are a clear level of support to keep an eye on to the downside, with any break below potentially opening the selling floodgates for a move back towards support in the 4300 area.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4498.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|4497.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4526.13
|Daily SMA50
|4619.27
|Daily SMA100
|4575.91
|Daily SMA200
|4454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4538.48
|Previous Daily Low
|4445.32
|Previous Weekly High
|4592.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|4401.8
|Previous Monthly High
|4814.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|4220.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4480.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4502.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4449.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4400.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4355.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4542.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4586.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4635.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
