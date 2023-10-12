S&P 500 looking for recovery bounce from days lows near $4,323

- S&P 500 sharply lower for Thursday after US CPI inflation reading sends investor confidence lower.
- Safe havens are catching a bid and equities stumbled as investors fear the Fed.
- S&P 500 sees peak-to-trough decline of 1.65% on inflation expectations adjustment.
The Standard & Poor's 500 equity index saw a sharp downstep on Thursday after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures beat market expectations, with the annualized CPI for September printing at 3.7%, holding steady with the previous reading and snubbing the market's forecast decline to 3.6%.
US CPI inflation holds steady at 3.7% in September vs. 3.6% forecast
The data move was minor, but enough to reignite fears of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) higher-for-longer policy stance on interest rates, with sticky inflation in the US set to push out expectations of an eagerly-anticipated rate cut from the US central bank even further into the future.
Markets are currently pricing in an eventual half-point rate cut sometime in 2024, but if inflation continues to edge higher against forecasts, it could see the Fed's dot plot continue to shift further out.
S&P 500 Technical Outlook
Intraday action as the S&P 500 down past the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) as Thursday's risk-off plunge sends the major equity index down below the near-term median, but stocks are seeing some mild bidding in a rebound as the S&P recovers to $4,350.
The S&P 500 is still in the green for the trading week, trading up nearly 1.2% from Monday's early opening bids near $4,300.
The S&P 500 has formed a bearish engulfing candle on the daily timeframe, and the equity ticker is set for a continuation of a bearish turnaround from the 50-day SMA at $4,406. The S&P 500 caught a bullish bounce last week from the 200-day SMA near $4,220.
The index still remains on the low end in the medium term and could see Thursday's backslide firming up an extension into a lower-high pattern.
S&P 500 Hourly Chart
S&P 500 Daily Chart
S&P 500 Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4345.69
|Today Daily Change
|-28.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|4374.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4338.05
|Daily SMA50
|4409.56
|Daily SMA100
|4407.32
|Daily SMA200
|4229.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4376.39
|Previous Daily Low
|4339.9
|Previous Weekly High
|4321.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|4199.8
|Previous Monthly High
|4538.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|4237.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4362.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4353.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4350.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4327.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4314.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4387.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4400.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4423.79
