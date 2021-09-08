S&P 500 Index to test key support at 4502 as near-term momentum falls sharply – Credit Suisse

“The VIX has held key support from the lower end of its two-month range at 15.77/68 and key remains seen the 200-day average at 20.06, a close above which would suggest strength can extend to the top of the range at 24.50, as well as reinforcing the likelihood of an equity correction lower.”

“Resistance is seen at 4529 initially, with a break above 4546 needed to curtail thoughts of a correction to reassert the uptrend with resistance then seen next at 4565 ahead of 4600/15.”

“The rally in the S&P 500 is showing signs of stalling with near-term momentum turning sharply lower. Key near-term support remains seen at the rising 13-day exponential average at 4502, a close below which should confirm a corrective phase lower is indeed underway for a test of the 4469 recent low, with scope then for the potential uptrend from July and price support at 4446/42.”

The S&P 500 Index is seeing a sharp loss of near-term momentum. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for a test of key support from its 13-day exponential average at 4502, a close below which would confirm a corrective setback is underway.

