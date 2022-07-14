- TSM rose 2.3% to $83.18 after reporting fast earnings growth.
- Taiwan Semiconductor stock is down 37% year-to-date.
- Chipmaker expects Q3 to offer revenue growth of 36% YoY.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock advanced 2.3% in Thursday's premarket on quite positive second quarter earnings. Despite much negativity seeping into the semiconductor news flow of late, including high-profile chip order cancellations, Taiwan Semiconductor appears to be an island in the storm.
Taiwan Semiconductor earnings news
The most powerful and prolific semiconductor foundry in the world reported adjusted/diluted earnings per share of $1.55. This beat consensus by 5 cents. Strong revenue of $18.16 billion was also nearly $600 million ahead of forecasts. Profit grew 76% YoY, and revenue grew more than 36%. This is especially positive as 2021 was a fairly good year of results itself. A helpful exchange rate greatly aided the income growth.
Margins also remained strong. Gross, operating and net profit margins came in at 59.1%, 49.1% and 44.4%, respectively.
Despite Wall Street's consensus revenue figure of $18.5 billion for the upcoming third quarter, management said they expact sales between $19.8 and $20.6 billion. Though somewhat down from Q2, margins are also expected to remain high.
Managment did admit that there is a slowdown in orders afoot throughout the sector as businesses reduce inventory that grew due to the prior chip shortage.
“We do have mid-thirties growth this year, but we also expect our customers to start to take action to reduce their inventory levels — the inventory correction will last at least into first half of 2023,” TSMC’s chief executive CC Wei said. “Because TSMC’s position is much stronger today, we think 2023 is still a growth year for TSMC."
Taiwan Semiconductor stock forecast
TSM stock shot up during the Thursday premarket on the powerful outlook. The stock is down 37% year to date, and good news like this was liable to give bulls the urge to start buying. As the marketwide doom narrative of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve gained steam though, TSM share fell at the open before rebounding a bit. At the time of writing they are up 0.4% at $81.67.
TSM's PE ratio is below its sector median at 13.7. With both a cheap fundamental valuation and a bright near-term outlook, we think Taiwan Semiconductor is the safest stock among the semiconductor set at the moment.
The positive earnings results briefly send TSM up to the 21-day moving average on the daily chart below. This has not happened since falling below that indicator on June 9. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showcases a crossover earlier this week. These pieces of evidence lead us to believe that a further rally, however conservative, is in the works.
TSM stock has existed within a descending parallel price channel since March. The break out of the channel, TSM needs to surmount the top trend line near $88. Expect bulls to at least make an effort toward that end.
TSM 1-day chart
