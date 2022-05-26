Snowflake stock is down over 15% in Thursday premarket.

SNOW reports larger loss than expected in Q1 earnings report.

The data company GAAP EPS misses by 2 cents.

Snowflake (SNOW) stock plunged 15.3% to $112.43 in Wednesday's after-hours market on a slight earnings miss. The GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53 was just 2 cents short of consensus, and revenue of $422 million beat Wall Street estimates by over $9 million.

Snowflake Stock News: An excuse to sell

It was only Tuesday that Rosenblatt Securities was upgrading SNOW stock with a Buy rating, handing the database software provider a $255 price target. It seems instead that the market was looking for any excuse to sell. That has been happening to many tech stars reporting in the past month. Small deviations from Wall Street consensus lead to largescale sell-offs.

Product revenue of $394 million was up 84% YoY. The data company is growing and now has 6,322 total customers with 206 of those customers spending more than $1 million in the past 12 months. Management said product revenue would reach at least $435 million in the present quarter, Q2, which would mean a 10% sequential gain and 71% YoY. For the full year, Snowflake executives see at least $1.89 billion in product revenue, which would be 65% growth YoY for that segment.

A major problem is overvaluation. SNOW stock trades at 20 times forward sales. In many cases this year, high-flying cloud software growth stocks have had to sink to forward sales ratios of 10. Barclays and Citi both reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock, though they admitted macro headwinds may hurt top line results.

Snowflake Stock Forecast: SNOW may fall further

A brief scan of the weekly chart below shows that SNOW stock is undergirded by two separate bottom-line trend supports. These are the support areas within the descending price channel that has housed SNOW price action since November 2022. Shareholders need to hope that the structure holds up at $110. Otherwise, Snowflake stock may seek shelter at the lower trend line near $76. We doubt SNOW will trend that low. This earnings call was not much of a disappointment.

The 9-week moving average is near $175, hovers below the top line, and provides a long-term target.

SNOW weekly chart

On the daily chart below, you can see how the premarket price bounced directly off the $110-$112 level. For now, this is support, and it may make a solid area from which to go long. If SNOW price breaks through this lower trend line, however, then it may be time to take a short position since there is no support until $76.

SNOW daily chart