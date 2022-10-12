- XAG/USD extended its weekly losses by almost 3%.
- FOMC’s minutes showed that officials prefer overdoing tame inflation over avoiding recession.
- Investors brace for September’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which could shed some light regarding Fed’s path on monetary policy.
Silver price extended its losses to four straight days, albeit US Treasury bond yields easing from weekly highs, courtesy of FOMC minutes showing Fed officials worried about declaring victory on inflation.
XAG/USD slides on overall market mood
The XAG/USD hit a daily high of $19.30 earlier in the European session, though as the session progressed, it slid to the day’s low at $18.84 before recovering some ground. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $19.05, 0.77% below its opening price.
US equities finished Wednesday’s session down with minimal losses. The mood shifted sour on the BoE’s emphasizing that the emergency bond-buying program would end by October 14, while September FOMC minutes weighed on risk-perceived assets.
FOMC’s minutes reflected that policymakers “emphasized the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action.” Officials added that it would be necessary to “calibrate the pace of further rate hikes” to reduce the impact on the US economy.
About a possible Fed pivot, several Fed members expressed the need to maintain a restrictive policy for as long as necessary,” reiterating the need to increase rates higher for longer.
Aside from this, traders are bracing for September’s US inflation report on Thursday. Wednesday’s data showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) grew by 8.5% YoY, whiles excluding volatile items like food and energy, the so-called core PPI rose by 7.2%, less than the previous reading and forecasts.
Given the backdrop, the odds of a 75 bps rate hike lie at 82%, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool. Therefore, the white metal would likely remain under pressure, which would refrain Silver buyers from opening fresh bets as US T-bond yields rise.
XAG/USD Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|19.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.54
|Daily SMA50
|19.4
|Daily SMA100
|19.95
|Daily SMA200
|21.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.72
|Previous Daily Low
|19.07
|Previous Weekly High
|21.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.01
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidating losses below 0.6300
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 0.6234 as the market sentiment remains sour. FOMC Meeting Minutes added little new, falling short of triggering price action. The focus now shifts to US inflation data.
EUR/USD continues to lack direction, stuck around 0.9700
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 0.9700, unable to attract speculative interest. Financial markets are all about sentiment and the US, as the country kick-started unveiling first-tier data.
Gold spikes up to $1,678 on the back of FOMC minutes
Gold futures spiked up to session highs at $1,677, with the dollar turning lower as the Minutes of September’s Fed meeting have been considered tilted to the dovish side. The metal, however, has given away gains shortly afterward, with the US dollar retracing lost ground. XAU/USD is practically back at pre-Minutes levels at the time of writing.
The slingshot is pulled back, Bitcoin ready to test $16,900?
Bitcoin trend offer mixed signals as to the direction in which BTC is headed. On-chain analysts at Jarvis Labs believe Bitcoin’s next move relies on the performance of US equities. Bitcoin could plummet and hit the downside target of $16,900 in the short-term.
US CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI figures on Thursday, October 13. Although the Fed uses the PCE Price Index data as its preferred gauge of inflation, market participants are likely to react more significantly to the CPI data simply because it's published two weeks before the PCE.