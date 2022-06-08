- Silver is trading positive during the week, up by 1.12%.
- On Wednesday, high US Treasury yields and a solid greenback weigh on silver
- Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): Remains range-bound, trading between $21.28-$22.50 in the last month.
Silver (XAG/USD) slides from June 7 highs at around $22.28, courtesy of higher US Treasury yields and a steady greenback amidst a risk-off market mood, which has investors scrambling to safe-haven assets, but the precious metals complex. At $22.18, XAG/USD grinds lower by 0.39% at the time of writing.
Higher US Treasury yields and a solid greenback weigh on silver
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of its rivals, is almost flat in the day, though slightly positive, at 102.342, recovering from earlier losses that dragged prices towards 102.269. The US 10-year benchmark note rate sits at 3%, gaining two-basis points, a headwind for silver prices.
European and US equities are falling, reflecting a dismal sentiment, weighed by rising bond yields. Investors assess global central banks tightening monetary conditions. As of Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will be the next in line; though it is expected to hold rates unchanged, an announcement of the end of the APP can lay the ground for the first-rate hike in the July meeting.
Elsewhere, the OECD is the following international organization that shrank the expectations for a higher global economic growth rate. By 2022, the OECD estimates growth at 3.0%, lower than the 4.5% estimated, and by 2023, it will hit 2.8% YoY, less than the 3.2% foreseen.
In the meantime, XAG/USD prices remain on the defensive after opening above $22.20. As soon as Wednesday’s Asian session kicked in, prices fell, though the non-yielding metal reclaimed $22.00 after reaching a daily low near $21.80.
In the week ahead, the US calendar will feature Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on June 4, followed by consumer inflation data, alongside the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment.
Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
XAG/USD remains ina a choppy trading range since May 19. Pressured by a fragile mood and elevated US Treasury yields, silver traders could not break above/below the $21.28-$22.50 range. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48.63 is trendless, portraying silver’s price behavior.
Upwards the XAG/USD’s first resistance would be the June 6, high at $22.51. Break above would expose the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $23.08, followed by the May 5 swing high at $23.28. On the flip side, the XAG/USD’s first support would be $22.00. Once cleared, the following demand area would be the June 1 swing low at $21.43, followed by the May 19 low at $21.28.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|22.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.14
|Daily SMA100
|23.71
|Daily SMA200
|23.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.28
|Previous Daily Low
|21.86
|Previous Weekly High
|22.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.44
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and climbed toward 1.0750. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's policy announcements on Thursday.
USD/JPY retreats below 134.00, clings to strong daily gains
USD/JPY has retreated below 134.00 from the 20-year high it set at 134.48 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield dropped below the key 3% level in the American session, allowing the pair to stage a downward correction.
Gold holds above 200-DMA, upside potential seems limited
Gold has managed to erase its daily and climbed above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding in positive territory, however, XAUUSD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!