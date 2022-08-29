- Silver drifts lower for the second straight day and dives to over a one-month low.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
- A slightly oversold RSI on hourly charts warrants some caution for bearish day traders.
Silver continues losing ground for the second successive day on Monday and drops to over a one-month low during the early European session. The white metal is currently trading around mid-$18.00s, down over 1.80% for the day and seems vulnerable to sliding further.
The XAG/USD faced rejection near the 200-hour SMA on Friday. Furthermore, acceptance below the $19.00 round-figure mark and a subsequent break through the previous monthly low, around the $18.70 region, could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The pair looks to have completed a bearish flag with a conservative downside target at $18.20 close to the mid-July lows. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in bearish territory. That said day traders may wish to act with caution or wait for the next pullback since the RSI (14) on hourly charts is flashing oversold.
Nevertheless, overall the technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move towards the YTD low, around the $18.20-15 area of the July lows. This is closely followed by the $18.00 mark, which if broken will set the stage for additional losses.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move now seems to confront resistance and attract some sellers near the $18.70 support breakpoint. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains for the XAG/USD near the $19.00 round-figure mark.
The latter should act as a pivotal point, above which the XAG/USD could climb back to the 200-hour SMA hurdle, currently near the $19.30 zone. Some follow-through buying will negate the bearish outlook and trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.75
|Today daily open
|18.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.88
|Daily SMA50
|19.77
|Daily SMA100
|21.22
|Daily SMA200
|22.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.43
|Previous Daily Low
|18.82
|Previous Weekly High
|19.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.72
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
