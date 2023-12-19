Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, remains below $24.00

- Silver attracts dip-buying on Tuesday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
- A break below an ascending trend line will shift the bias in favour of bears.
Silver (XAG/USD) regains some positive traction on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early part of the European session. The white metal currently trades around the $23.85-$23.90 region, up 0.30% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak.
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from mid-$22.00s, or a one-month low touched last week, struggled to find acceptance above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall from the December swing high. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart, though have recovered from bearish territory, are yet to gain positive traction and warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The subsequent pullback, however, remains limited, allowing the XAG/USD to hold above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The said support is currently pegged near the $23.60 region and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below will make the XAG/USD vulnerable to test sub-$23.00 levels, representing an ascending trend-line support extending from October.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the $24.00 mark might continue to face stiff resistance near the $24.25-$24.30 region, or the 50% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark. The momentum could get extended beyond the $25.25 intermediate hurdle, towards the $25.45-$25.50 region.
The next relevant barrier is seen near the $26.00 neighbourhood, or the highest level since May 5 touched earlier this month, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|23.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.34
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|23.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.06
|Previous Daily Low
|23.66
|Previous Weekly High
|24.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.51
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
