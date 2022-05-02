- Silver witnessed heavy follow-through selling on Monday and dived to a near three-month low.
- Last week’s break below the 200-DMA and ascending trend-line was seen as a key trigger for bears.
- Extremely oversold RSI makes it prudent to wait for some consolidation before the next leg down.
Silver extended a three-week-old bearish trend and witnessed some follow-through selling for the eighth successive day on Monday. This also marked the ninth day of a negative move in the previous ten and dragged spot prices to the $22.00 neighbourhood, or a near three-month low during the early North American session.
Looking at the broader picture, last week's sustained breakthrough the very important 200-day SMA and an ascending trend-line extending from December 2021 was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent slide below the $22.65 static support aggravated the bearish pressure and contributed to the downfall.
That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart is already flashing extremely oversold conditions and warrants caution for aggressive traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or modest bounce back towards the $22.65 area before positioning for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory.
Hence, any further decline is more likely to pause near the $22.00 round-figure mark. That said, a convincing break below should pave the way for additional losses and expose the next relevant support near the $21.45-$21.40 region, or the December 2021 swing low.
On the flip side, attempted recovery back above the $22.65 region could be seen as a fresh selling opportunity near the $23.00 round figure. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the XAG/USD near the aforementioned ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the $23.20 area.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.54
|Today daily open
|22.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.53
|Daily SMA50
|24.84
|Daily SMA100
|23.91
|Daily SMA200
|23.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.56
|Previous Daily Low
|22.68
|Previous Weekly High
|24.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
