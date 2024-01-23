Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD moves away from over two-month low, not out of the woods yet

- Silver stages a goodish recovery from over a two-month low touched on Monday.
- The setup favours bears and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh selling.
- A sustained strength beyond the $23.00 mark is needed to negate the negative bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some buyers on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to sub-$22.00 levels, or its lowest level since November 13 touched the previous day. The white metal sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and currently trades around the $22.30-$22.35 region, up over 1% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance, which coincided with a downward sloping trend-line extending from the December swing high, favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside.
Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the $22.70-$22.75 region. This is followed by the $23.00 round-figure mark, which should now act as a pivotal point. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD beyond the $23.20-$23.25 intermediate hurdle, towards retesting the 200-day SMA barrier, currently pegged near mid-$23.00s.
Some follow-through buying will suggest that the white metal has formed a near-term bottom and shift the bias in favour of bullish traders. The subsequent move up might then allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $24.00 round figure and climb further towards the next relevant resistance around the $24.40-$24.50 region.
On the flip side, bearish traders need to wait for acceptance below the $22.00 mark. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to test the $21.40-$21.35 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the $21.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could extend further towards challenging the October monthly swing low, around the $20.70-$20.65 region.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|22.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.67
|Daily SMA100
|23.17
|Daily SMA200
|23.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.66
|Previous Daily Low
|21.93
|Previous Weekly High
|23.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 after rising above this level early Tuesday. Although the US Dollar struggles to gather strength, the cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum ahead of Eurozone Consumer Confidence data.
USD/JPY stays below 148.00 following BoJ's inaction
USD/JPY came under bearish pressure and declined to the 147.50 area in the European session on Tuesday. After the Bank of Japan left the policy settings unchanged as expected, Governor Ueda said that they will assess whether negative rates should be kept once the price goal is in sight.
Gold clings to modest gains near $2,030
Gold trades in positive territory at around $2,030 on Tuesday, benefiting from the modest US Dollar weakness. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4% and limits XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 2-year US Treasury note auction.
XRP price could gain nearly 12% as on-chain metrics signal recovery in Ripple
XRP price declined by 8% in the past week. The altcoin’s price has been in a downward trend since November 13, 2023. On-chain metrics signal a recovery in XRP price in the short term.
January’s ECB cheat sheet: Giving markets the cold shoulder
Trying to convince markets that pricing rate cuts is wrong requires offering guidance, something that the European Central Bank may have little interest in doing at this stage.