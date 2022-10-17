- Silver attracts some buying on Monday and snaps a six-day losing streak to a two-week low.
- Bearish oscillators on short-term charts warrant caution before positioning for further gains.
- Sustained strength beyond the $20.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term negative bias.
Silver gains some positive traction on the first day of a new week and moves away from over a two-week low, around the $18.00 mark touched on Friday. The white metal maintains its bid tone heading into the European session and is currently flirting with the daily peak, near the $18.50-$18.45 region.
The XAG/USD, for now, seems to have snapped six straight days of a losing streak and stalled its recent sharp rejection slide from the 200-day EMA, or its highest level since late June. Any subsequent move up, however, is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $18.90-$19.00 area, which should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD back towards the $19.70-$19.80 supply zone. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory. Moreover, bearish technical indicators on the 4-hour chart warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
That said, some follow-through buying beyond the $20.00 psychological mark will negate any near-term negative outlook and pace the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The XAG/USD might then climb to the $20.50 intermediate resistance en route to the $21.00 round figure and the 200-day EMA, currently around the $21.15 region.
On the flip side, the $18.00 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The next relevant support is pegged near the YTD low, around the $17.55 area touched in September, below which the XAG/USD could slide to test the $17.00 round figure.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|18.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.43
|Daily SMA50
|19.33
|Daily SMA100
|19.85
|Daily SMA200
|21.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.08
|Previous Daily Low
|18.09
|Previous Weekly High
|20.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.09
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
