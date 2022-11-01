- Silver rallies to over a three-week high on Tuesday and taps the $20.00 psychological mark.
- The momentum confirms a bullish break through the 100 DMA/50% Fibo. confluence hurdle.
- Sustained weakness below the $19.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
Silver catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and rallies to over a three-week high during the early North American session. The white metal is currently trading just below the $20.00 psychological mark, with bulls now awaiting sustained strength beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent fall from the October monthly swing high.
Looking at the broader picture, the strong intraday move-up confirms a fresh bullish breakout through the $19.55-$19.65 confluence hurdle. The said area comprises 50% Fibo. level and the 100-day SMA, which should now act as a strong near-term base and a key pivotal point to determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD.
Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, some follow-through buying will reaffirm the constructive set-up and pave the way for additional gains. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards an intermediate resistance near the $20.50 zone en route to the $21.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $19.65-$19.55 resistance breakpoint is likely to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might continue to attract some buyers near the $19.00-$18.90 support, marking the 23.6% Fibo. level. A convincing break below the latter will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable.
The subsequent downfall could get extended and drag spot prices towards the next relevant support near the $18.30-$18.25 region. This is closely followed by the $18.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will expose the YTD low, around the $17.55 zone touched in September.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|3.91
|Today daily open
|19.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.38
|Daily SMA50
|19.11
|Daily SMA100
|19.54
|Daily SMA200
|21.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.26
|Previous Daily Low
|18.9
|Previous Weekly High
|19.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.79
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
