Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dips under $22.50, eyes annual lows around $22.00 as Fed looms

- Silver is back under the $22.50 level and on course for a tenth day of losses as the Fed looms.
- Traders are eyeing a test of annual lows near $22.00 if the central bank delivers a hawkish surprise.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices continue to trade with a negative bias in the run-up to Wednesday’s key Fed policy announcement and, after dipping back below the $22.50 per troy ounce mark as US traders arrived at their desks, look on course to post a tenth consecutive session in the red. At current levels around the $22.30 mark, silver is trading with on the day losses of a little more than 1.0%, taking its losses since mid-April, when the precious metal momentarily surpassed $26.00, to nearly 15%. Disappointing US March Trade Balance and April ISM Service PMI data didn’t have an impact on prices.
The Fed is expected to implement a 50 bps rate hike, though there is some speculation they may go with a 75 bps move, and is expected to signal rates reaching around 2.5% by the year’s end (meaning a series of rate moves of larger than 25 bps per meeting are likely). Should Fed Chair Jerome Powell hint at the likelihood of a higher terminal rate in the post-meeting press conference, markets could see a hawkish reaction, which could put silver prices under yet further pressure.
XAG/USD bears are eyeing a test of support in the form of the 2022 lows in the $22.00 area, a break below which would open the door to a drop towards Q4 2021 lows in the mid-$21.00s. Even if the Fed doesn’t deliver a hawkish surprise, concerns about geopolitics as the EU nears a blanket ban on Russian oil imports and continued concerns about Chinese growth amid ongoing lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai suggest the buck is set to remain robust for the foreseeable future. That alone could be enough to force XAG/USD lower to test key support in the weeks ahead.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|22.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.33
|Daily SMA50
|24.79
|Daily SMA100
|23.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.84
|Previous Daily Low
|22.42
|Previous Weekly High
|24.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session tops, holds above 1.0500 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0550. The dollar holds its ground after ISM Services PMI data showed that input prices in the service sector rose at a stronger pace than expected in April. Investors wait for the Fed to announce its policy decisions.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2500 in the early American session on Wednesday as the dollar preserves its strength and weighs on the pair ahead of the all-important Fed event. The ISM Services PMI report showed that input prices rose sharply in April.
Gold on the defensive below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and fluctuating in a tight range below $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds near 3% ahead of the Fed rate decision, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock News: A dead cat bounce is imminent
ARKK ETF continues to be pressured as the imminent Fed decision awaits. Investors in the fund are staring at losses nearing 50% for the year but so far the rush for the exit has not materialized.