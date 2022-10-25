- Silver (XAG/USD) advances sharply in the New York session after hitting a weekly low of $18.79.
- XAG/USD remains neutral-to-downward biased, though a break above the 100-DMA will pave the way to $20.00.
- Short term, the XAG/USD could clear the R1 daily pivot at $19.58, putting in play the 100-day EMA.
Silver price reclaims the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on Tuesday amidst broad US Dollar weakness, as risk-perceived assets advance while US bonds rally. Consequently, US Treasury yields fall, a tailwind for the white metal. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $19.37, above its opening price by 0.77%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD daily chart portrays silver as neutral-to-downward biased, even though it reclaimed the 20 and 50-day EMAs. For XAG/USD buyers to further cement the case of turning the bias to neutral, they need to reclaim the 100-day EMA at $19.61, which could send XAG/USD rallying to $20.00 a troy ounce, before testing the 200-day EMA at $21.65. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory, with a minimal-bullish slope, suggests prices could aim higher, opening the door for a test of the 100-day EMA.
In the near term, XAG/USD is neutral-to-upward biased, as depicted by the hourly chart, with prices oscillating around the daily pivot level at $19.30. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), around 58.64, is in bullish territory, though directionless. Therefore, XAG/USD might consolidate amid the lack of a catalyst.
Upwards, the first resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at $19.58, followed by the October 24 high at $19.67, ahead of the R2 pivot level at $19.95. On the flip side, the XAG/USD first support would be the confluence of the 50 and 20-EMAs at $19.23 and $19.18, respectively, followed by the S1 daily pivot point at $18.94. Break below will expose the 100 and 200-EMAs, each at $18.90 and $18.78, ahead of the S2 pivot level at $18.65.
XAG/USD Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|19.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.32
|Daily SMA50
|19.13
|Daily SMA100
|19.66
|Daily SMA200
|21.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.69
|Previous Daily Low
|19.02
|Previous Weekly High
|19.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.23
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.6400 amid a better market mood
The Australian dollar managed to advance against its American rival on the back of Wall Street’s strength. Equities kept rallying on Tuesday, helped by encouraging earnings reports and mounting speculation the Fed will ease the tightening pace.
EUR/USD holding on to gains near parity
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below the critical 1.0000 figure, finding strength in poor US data and continued gains in Wall Street. An unexpected improvement in German confidence added to the bullish case.
USDJPY trading at more “healthy” levels
A dollar’s sell-off unexpectedly aided the Bank of Japan. USD/JPY trades below 148.00 as investors moved away from the safe-haven greenback. Easing US Treasury yields also weighed on the pair.
Gold bulls are accumulating on the backside of key bearish trendlines
Gold price is higher by some $1,654 on the day following a switch up in confidence in the Fed's path of interest rate hikes given the cracks in the economy. Consequently, fixed income has seen a rally, sinking yields and the US dollar along with it. Gold has benefitted as the move in the greenback makes it less expensive for buyers of gold.
Bitcoin price: Will BTC break $28,500 after record-breaking period of low volatility?
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode argue that Bitcoin’s volatility has hit historical lows and a breakout in BTC is likely. Evaluating both the bullish and bearish scenario for Bitcoin price, analysts noted a conviction among BTC holders in the bear market.