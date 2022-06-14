- Silver struggled to preserve/capitalize on its modest recovery gains from a one-month low.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
- Sustained move beyond the $22.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term negative bias.
Silver surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and retreated to the lower boundary of the daily trading range during the first half of the European session. The white metal was last seen trading just above the $21.00 mark, well within the striking distance of a nearly one-month low touched the previous day.
Given the overnight break through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the $20.46-$22.52 bounce, acceptance below the $21.00 handle would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone.
The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent decline from the $22.50 region, or a one-month high touched on June 6. Hence, a subsequent fall back towards challenging the YTD low, around the $20.45 area touched on May 13, now looks like a distinct possibility amid the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the $21.35-$21.40 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance ahead of the 50% Fibo. level. Any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $22.00 confluence hurdle, comprising 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 23.6% Fibo. level.
That said, some follow-through buying would negate the near-term negative outlook and shift the bias in favour of bullish traders. The XAG/USD might then surpass an intermediate resistance near the $22.30 area and test the $22.50-$22.60 supply zone.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|21.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.87
|Daily SMA50
|22.89
|Daily SMA100
|23.61
|Daily SMA200
|23.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.02
|Previous Daily Low
|20.96
|Previous Weekly High
|22.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.28
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
