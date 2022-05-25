- Silver attracted fresh selling near the 61.8% Fibo. and retreated from over a two-week high.
- The technical set-up now favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Sustained move beyond the $22.30-$22.35 area is needed to negate the negative outlook.
Silver extended its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the $21.85 area. The white metal has now eroded a major part of the overnight gains to over a two-week high and was last seen hovering near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $23.24-$20.46 downfall.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD, for the third straight day, failed near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $22.20 region. The said barrier should now act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from the YTD low.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart remained in the bearish territory and have just started gaining negative traction on hourly charts. The technical set-up now seems to favour bearish traders, though it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 50% Fibo. level before positioning for any further depreciating move.
The aforementioned support now coincides with the 100-hour SMA, below which the XAG/USD could fall to the $21.65 intermediate support before dropping to the 38.2% Fibo. level, around mid-$21.00s. Some follow-through selling below the $21.30-$21.25 region will reaffirm the negative bias and expose the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $21.15 area.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $21.00 round-figure mark, below which the XAG/USD could slide back to the YTD low, around the $20.45 region touched early. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the key $20.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, momentum back above the $22.00 mark might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $22.20 area (61.8% Fibo. level). Any subsequent move up is more likely to remain capped near the $21.35 region. A convincing breakthrough the said hurdle has the potential to lift spot prices towards the next relevant resistance near the $22.65 zone.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|22.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.05
|Daily SMA50
|23.77
|Daily SMA100
|23.78
|Daily SMA200
|23.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.21
|Previous Daily Low
|21.67
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.84
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
