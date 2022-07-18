The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the second quarter of 2022 this Monday.
The gauge accelerated to 4.8% YoY in Q2 2022 vs. 4.6% seen in Q1 (revised sharply higher from 4.2%).
In early Asia, New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.7% QoQ in the second quarter, beating expectations of a 1.5% increase. Meanwhile, the annualized inflation surged to a 32-year high of 7.3% vs. 7.1% expected.
FX Implications
The Kiwi dollar is little moved on the RBNZ inflation gauge, as NZD/USD is consolidating the latest rally triggered by the above forecast Q2 CPI release.
At the time of writing, the kiwi is trading at 0.6188, up 0.49% on the day.
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach, estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
NZD/USD Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6188
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6214
|Daily SMA50
|0.6321
|Daily SMA100
|0.6553
|Daily SMA200
|0.6704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6083
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
