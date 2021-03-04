RBA's Kearns: House price gains are not a concern right now, to be expected

House price gains are not a concern right now but could be a worry going forward, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Head of Financial Stability Jonathan Kearns said while speaking as part of a panel at a Moody's event on Thursday.

Additional comments

“Watching borrowers ability to repay, some households & firms will have struggles repaying debt.”

“Buffers are in place.”

“Important no deterioration in lending quality.”

“Watching the RBNZ’s experience with macro-prudential rules on housing.”

AUD/USD off the highs

AUD/USD eased from session highs of 0.7792 on the above comments, now trading at 0.7777, still up 0.05% on the day.