RBA's Kearns: House price gains are not a concern right now, to be expected

House price gains are not a concern right now but could be a worry going forward, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Head of Financial Stability Jonathan Kearns said while speaking as part of a panel at a Moody's event on Thursday.
Additional comments
“Watching borrowers ability to repay, some households & firms will have struggles repaying debt.”
“Buffers are in place.”
“Important no deterioration in lending quality.”
“Watching the RBNZ’s experience with macro-prudential rules on housing.”
AUD/USD off the highs
AUD/USD eased from session highs of 0.7792 on the above comments, now trading at 0.7777, still up 0.05% on the day.
