Pound Sterling trades higher against US Dollar ahead of UK budget announcement

The Pound Sterling trades 0.15% higher to near 1.3180 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair gains ahead of the announcement of United Kingdom (UK) Budget Report at 12:30 GMT.

Investors will pay close attention to the budget announcement to know how much the Labour Party will raise taxes on households to maintain their self-imposed fiscal rules.

According to Reuters, economists expect UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to announce tax hikes between 20-30 billion pounds that will help government to address the £22bn shortfall in the government's finances.

The increment of tax hikes on households would ease UK fiscal risks, a scenario that might weigh on yields on gilt securities. At the time of writing, 10-year UK gilt yields trade 0.3% lower to near 4.51%.

On the monetary policy front, traders have become increasingly confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting in December. BoE dovish expectations have intensified as recent inflation data showed signs of price pressures cooling down, and the labour demand remaining weak.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar has come under pressure as traders have raised bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has increased to 84.9% from 30.1% seen a week ago.

Fed dovish speculation intensified after New York Fed Bank President John Williams warned of slowing economic growth and gradually cooling job market, while supporting the need of further monetary policy adjustments. “I view monetary policy as being modestly restrictive, although somewhat less so than before our recent actions, adding that there is room for a further adjustment in the near term,” Williams said on Friday.

GBP/USD daily chart

The Pound Sterling rises to near 1.3180 against the US Dollar on Wednesday. However, the overall trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bearish as it trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.3250. The August low around 1.3140 is acting as key barrier for the Cable, which used to be its key support zone.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to near 50.00. A fresh bullish momentum in the Cable would appear if it will break above 60.00.

Looking down, the April low near 1.2700 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the October 28 high around 1.3370 will act as a key barrier.