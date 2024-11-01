Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weakens to near 1.2895

GBP/USD holds below 1.2900 ahead of US NFP data
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive around 1.2895, the lowest since August 16 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The major pair edges lower after the UK Labour government announced its first Autumn Forecast Statement on Wednesday.
The US inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), grew at a slightly faster-than-expected pace in September. Data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday showed that the headline PCE rose 2.1% YoY in September, compared to 2.2% in August, in line with the market consensus of 2.1%. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tumbles to two-month low, traders ditch GBP on UK's budget
The Pound Sterling dropped to a new two-month low of 1.2885 against the Greenback during the session, as UK Gilts rose sharply following the budget release. However, the GBP/USD has recovered some ground yet is losing over 0.30% and trades at 1.2918.
The GBP/USD has broken below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2975, extending its losses below the ascending channel support trendline, paving the way for further downside. Read more...
