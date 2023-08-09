Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps below 50-DMA ahead of US inflation, UK’s GDP figures

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD slumps below 50-DMA ahead of US inflation, UK’s GDP figures

GBP/USD modestly dives during the North American session, below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) even though the US Dollar (USD) remains soft across the board as speculators prepare for the release of inflation data in the United States (US). The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2724, down 0.18%. Read More...

GBP/USD Daily charts

Pound Sterling looks vulnerable amid caution ahead of GDP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) fails to keep recovery intact as more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) are highly required. The GBP/USD pair discovers buying interest as the United Kingdom inflation is expected to remain well above 2% for the next four years. As the central bank is failing to achieve price stability sooner, further policy tightening cannot be ruled out. Read More...
 

GBP/USD edges higher to 50-day SMA around 1.2755 area, lacks bullish conviction

The GBP/USD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and looks to build on the previous day's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Spot prices currently flirt with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), just above mid-1.2700s, and draw support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.273
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.2748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2881
Daily SMA50 1.2751
Daily SMA100 1.2596
Daily SMA200 1.233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2787
Previous Daily Low 1.2684
Previous Weekly High 1.2873
Previous Weekly Low 1.2621
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2637
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.259
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2842
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2898

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.1000

EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.1000

EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly below 1.1000 on Wednesday. Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated inflation data from the US, the cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to extend its recovery. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and turned negative below 1.2750 on Wednesday. Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar managed to stage a rebound with Wall Street's main indexes trading in the red, causing the pair to turn south.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD extends decline, approaches $1,900 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD extends decline, approaches $1,900

Gold prices turned south in the American session, and XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month at around $1,917 a troy ounce. The US Dollar started the day giving back some of its latest gains amid the better performance of global stocks.

Gold News

Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?

Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?

The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Fed’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.

Read more

DJIA stock futures rise on Wednesday ahead of Disney earnings

DJIA stock futures rise on Wednesday ahead of Disney earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is projecting an advance at the open on Wednesday with DJIA futures advancing 0.2% at the time of writing. The index reversed course on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.16% gain.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures