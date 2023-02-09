Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Sell-off cutting into Day-3 longs, 1.2050 eyed for days ahead

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sell-off cutting into Day-3 longs, 1.2050 eyed for days ahead

GBP/USD rallied in a parabolic fashion on Thursday on the third day of demand for the British Pound. The pair travelled from a low of 1.2056 to a high of 1.2194 before reversing back to test the midpoint of the 1.21 area and recently reaching a sell-off low of 1.2130. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly top, eyes 50% Fibo. near 1.2200 mark

The GBP/USD pair builds on this week's rebound from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA, or a one-month low around the 1.1960 area and scales higher for the third straight day on Thursday. The positive momentum remains uninterrupted through the early North American session and pushes spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.2175 region in the last hour. Read More...
GBP/USD rallies to fresh weekly high, eyes mid-1.2100s amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair builds in this week's bounce from the vicinity of mid-1.1900s, representing the very important 200-day SMA and gains traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The buying interest picks up pace during the first half of the European session and lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.2135 region in the last hour. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2131
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.2068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2271
Daily SMA50 1.2193
Daily SMA100 1.1824
Daily SMA200 1.1948
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.211
Previous Daily Low 1.2036
Previous Weekly High 1.2418
Previous Weekly Low 1.205
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2064
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2033
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1998
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1959
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2145
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.218

 

 

