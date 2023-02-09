GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly top, eyes 50% Fibo. near 1.2200 mark

- GBP/USD gains strong positive traction for the third straight day and refreshes weekly high.
- A sustained strength beyond the 1.2100 mark and the 38.2% Fibo, prompt technical buying.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
The GBP/USD pair builds on this week's rebound from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA, or a one-month low around the 1.1960 area and scales higher for the third straight day on Thursday. The positive momentum remains uninterrupted through the early North American session and pushes spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.2175 region in the last hour.
A sustained move beyond the 1.2100 mark was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders amid broad-based US Dollar weakness. A subsequent break through the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent pullback from a multi-month high touched in January might have already set the stage for additional gains. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction.
That said, the Relatively Strength Index (RSI) on the 1-hour chart is already flashing overbought conditions. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been recovering from the bearish territory - are yet to confirm the positive bias. Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to remain capped near the 1.2190-1.2200 confluence hurdle, comprising technically significant (50-period and 200-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart) and the 50% Fibo. level.
Bulls might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the aforementioned barrier before placing fresh bets amid expectations that the Bank of England's rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2255-1.2260 area en route to the 1.2300 round-figure mark
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2145 zone, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2100 mark, which should act as a pivotal point. This is followed by 23.6% Fibo. level support near the 1.2075 area, which if broken decisively will suggest that the corrective bounce has run its course and make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to resume its downtrend.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|1.2068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1824
|Daily SMA200
|1.1948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
