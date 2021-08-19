Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to test July low at 1.3571

GBP/USD has tumbled to around 1.37 following the Fed's meeting minutes. Rising UK covid cases could hamper a recovery attempt. Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further pain for the pound. Blame it on Biden or on Boris? The chaos in Kabul has prompted a lively debate in the British parliament that will likely continue for long days. In currency markets, the most recent downfall of GBP/USD can be easily attributed to America's central bank – but it would be hard for the pound to recover. Read more...

The British Pound was among the worst performers against the greenback, with GBP/USD falling to 1.3639, its lowest for this August, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening . The pound came under renewed selling pressure amid a dismal market’s mood pushing investors into safer bets. The UK macroeconomic calendar was empty, which made it easier to sell the sterling. Read more...

GBP/JPY bears in town and eye lower lows ahead. The cross is on the brink of breaking below critical weekly support. GBP has collapsed in classic risk-off fashion with the US dollar rallying to fresh cycle highs in the pursuit of blue skies on the DXY chart . At the time of writing, cable is trading 1.3640 and down close to 1% while the GBP/JPY cross is lower by the same percentage with USD/JPY flat on the day. Read more...

