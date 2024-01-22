Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs on risk appetite improvement, awaiting UK/US data

GBP/USD climbs on risk appetite improvement, awaiting UK/US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) climbed late in the North American session against the US Dollar (USD) up by 0.13%, sponsored by an improvement in risk appetite as shown by US stocks registering gains between 0.25% and 0.36%. Read More...

Pound Sterling clings to gains as risk-appetite strengthens, PMI's in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) refreshes weekly high as risk-appetite improves. The broader appeal for the GBP/USD pair is also upbeat despite the United Kingdom economy threatening to tip into a technical recession. This has come about due to vulnerable household spending and steep pessimism among business owners over the economic outlook. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2704
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2713
Daily SMA50 1.2637
Daily SMA100 1.2453
Daily SMA200 1.2551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2715
Previous Daily Low 1.2662
Previous Weekly High 1.2766
Previous Weekly Low 1.2597
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.264
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2746
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2777

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds above the 1.2720 mark amid the risk-on mood

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note during the early European session on Monday. The rebound of the major pair is bolstered by the risk-on environment. However, the rising tension in the Red Sea might boost safe-haven asset demand and cap the upside of GBP/USD. At press time, the pair is trading at 1.2722, up 0.16% for the day. Read More...
 
