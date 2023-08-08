Philippines: Inflation loses further traction in July – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assess the latest inflation figures in the Philippines.
Key Takeaways
The Philippines’ headline inflation decelerated further to below 5.0% for the first time in 15 months, settling at 4.7% y/y in Jul (from +5.4% in Jun). The outturn came in better than Bloomberg consensus (4.9%) but a tad higher than our estimate (4.6%). It also marked the lowest reading since Mar 2022, thanks to the slowdown in prices of most consumer price index (CPI) components particularly food & non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing, utilities & other fuels amid favourable base effects.
Although inflation appears to sustain its downtrend in 2H23, risks to the overall outlook remain tilted to the upside. Recent restrictive trade policies introduced by neighbouring countries on selected food commodities, the event of typhoons Egay and Falcon striking the country, as well as an extended oil output and export cut by major oil producers have presented new upside risks to the nearterm inflation outlook. This is in addition to the existing concerns about potential changes in domestic price policies amid ongoing supply constraints of key food items and currency fluctuation. Hence, in the absence of further supply shock, we keep to our view that inflation will gradually return to the BSP’s 2.0%-4.0% target range only in 4Q23, leading to a full-year inflation rate of 5.3% for 2023 (BSP est: 5.4%, 2022: 5.8%) and 2.5% for 2024 (BSP est: 2.9%).
We reiterate our view of an extended interest rate pause by BSP until year-end since the inflation trajectory remains moving in line with our assessment with persistent positive real interest rates and signs of slowing economic activities in recent months. Having said that, the biggest concern for now is the narrowing interest-rate differential with US rates below 100bps, whether it would prompt the BSP to resume its rate hike at the upcoming Monetary Board (MB) meeting on 17 Aug as a pre-emptive move against imported inflation pressures arising from currency volatility and trade policy changes in neighbouring countries.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0950 on firmer US Dollar, cautious mood
EUR/USD has come under renewed selling and heads toward 1.0950 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of Thursday's US inflation data release, underpinning the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2750 on US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2750 in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair justifies downbeat UK consumer spending data while the Greenback cheers a risk-off mood heading toward the Chinese and US inflation data releases later this week.
Gold price turns delicate ahead of inflation data
Gold price refreshes its intraday low around $1,930.00 as concerns over Thursday’s CPI data dampen its appeal. The precious metal comes under severe pressure amid strength in the US Dollar as investors hope that the United States inflation could turn out persistent.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
The pre-CPI position squaring effect?
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.